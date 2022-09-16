Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

Humana Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $497.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $504.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $514.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $375,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

