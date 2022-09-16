Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.74

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.74 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.09), with a volume of 324,934 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 9 ($0.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.09.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

