i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of i3 Verticals worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,922,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 315,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

IIIV opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

