ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $238.30 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $238.30 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON Foundation is leading ICON project, one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, launched in 2017 with the vision of ‘Hyperconnect the World’. ICON Network is a loopchain-based public blockchain, a general purpose turing complete smart-contract protocol using LFT (enhanced PBFT algorithm) consensus algorithm based on loopchain, a high-performance blockchain engineFrom the start, ICON has focused on interoperability. To do this, ICON will connect independent blockchains with different governances, allowing them to transact in real time via BTP technology ICON supports not only private blockchain projects cooperating with various companies, but also DApp developments in public blockchain sector through strategic partnerships to expand ICON’s blockchain ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars.

