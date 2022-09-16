Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $107.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $107.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 162.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.62 or 0.22939696 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00104206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00841686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

