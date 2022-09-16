IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Spence Asset Management’s 10th Largest Position

Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 4.8% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $9.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.49. 2,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $689.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.