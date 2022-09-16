Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 225.1% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ilika Stock Down 3.5 %

ILIKF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.79. 61,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,083. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Ilika has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ilika from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

