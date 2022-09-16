Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4471 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Impala Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

