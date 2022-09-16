Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,497,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

