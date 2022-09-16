Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 111 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $413.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

