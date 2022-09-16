Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 46,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,535. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after acquiring an additional 533,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,896,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

