Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 46,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,535. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $28.42.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after acquiring an additional 533,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,896,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Recommended Stories
