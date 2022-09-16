Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $312,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 306,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,221. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

