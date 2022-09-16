Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $209,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 459,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 152,585 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 124,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

