Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the August 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IDEXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.06. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

