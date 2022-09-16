Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.80

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 68.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 115.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.8%.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $88.35. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,363. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

