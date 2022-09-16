Insider Buying: Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,565.25).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 431 ($5.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 671.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 460.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.77. Barratt Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDEV. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.34) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 689 ($8.33).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

