Insider Buying: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director James W. Kuykendall acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at $687,888.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 266,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,795. The company has a market cap of $648.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

