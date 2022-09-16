Insider Buying: Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ecovyst Stock Down 3.2 %

Ecovyst stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 2,815,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 149.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 179,154 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 269,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 157,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

