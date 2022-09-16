Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Director Purchases $220,000.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JELD opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.30. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

