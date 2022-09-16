Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells 5,519 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.68. 4,186,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

