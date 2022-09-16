Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells 940 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

