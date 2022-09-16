Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Director Sells $4,040,658.04 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,503,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10.

On Friday, September 9th, Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $1,965,261.44.

Matterport Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 41.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

