Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Director Sells 838,496 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,727,621.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares in the company, valued at $807,630,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, August 19th, Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00.

OSH stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $28.46. 3,777,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,688. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after buying an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,207,000 after buying an additional 181,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after buying an additional 2,756,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

