Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $963,360.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PTC opened at $114.99 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.
