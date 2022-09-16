Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $963,360.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $114.99 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.