Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,734. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,801. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

