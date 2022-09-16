International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.14% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $43,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. 41,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,161. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.25 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

