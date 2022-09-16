International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

International Zeolite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IZCFF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. International Zeolite has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

