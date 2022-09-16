International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
International Zeolite Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IZCFF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. International Zeolite has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
International Zeolite Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Zeolite (IZCFF)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.