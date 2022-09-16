Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

