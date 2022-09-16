Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,733 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 152,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,741. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

