Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 4,452,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,552,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.