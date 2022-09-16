Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.