Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

