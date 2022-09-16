Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.49 and last traded at $78.17. Approximately 3,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.94.
