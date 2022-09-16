Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 137,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 183,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.