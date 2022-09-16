Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.29. 65,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 125,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.
