Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pernod Ricard (RI)

9/16/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($245.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/12/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €198.00 ($202.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/2/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($224.49) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/2/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €277.00 ($282.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/2/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €233.00 ($237.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/2/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/2/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($224.49) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €230.00 ($234.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/1/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €169.00 ($172.45) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($255.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard stock traded down €2.15 ($2.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €187.10 ($190.92). The stock had a trading volume of 347,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($139.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €188.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €186.21.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

