Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 24,161 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical volume of 19,477 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.
Institutional Trading of General Electric
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Trading Down 4.6 %
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
