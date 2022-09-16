IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 45 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
IQE Stock Performance
IQEPF opened at $0.43 on Monday. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About IQE
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQE (IQEPF)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.