iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Worth Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,431 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $111,059,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 739,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,948,000 after acquiring an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,962,000.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.16. 11,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,317. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07.

