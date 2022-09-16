iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 16.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 98,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. 12,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,178. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.31 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.76.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.