iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.10. 80,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,718. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $174.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.