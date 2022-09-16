iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.74 and last traded at $46.76. 615,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,119,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

