iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 552,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 32,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $850,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IAGG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. 218,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

