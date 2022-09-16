iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Reduced by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 119,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $64.46.

