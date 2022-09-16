iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $97,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.78. 240,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,443. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

