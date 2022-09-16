iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 301,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 57,314 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,193,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

