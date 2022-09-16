iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.73% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ EMIF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.93. 963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

