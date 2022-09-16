iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. 4,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

