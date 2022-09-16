iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,600 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 526,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,062. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.