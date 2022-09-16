iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.59. 14,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 24,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.
