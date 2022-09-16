iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 542,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,905 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 29,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

